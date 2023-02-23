The Irrigator

Griffith and Leeton set to benefit with major state government WR Connect investment

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 10:00am
Leeton Shire Mayor Tony Reneker, MLC Sam Farraway and Griffith City Mayor Doug Curran on site at Grainlinks Wumbulgal facility on Thursday. Photo Allan Wilson.

Both the Griffith and Leeton communities are set to benefit from a $19 million investment to expand the WR Connect freight terminal at Grainlink's Wumbulgal facility.

