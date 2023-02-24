BACK-TO-BACK championships on the basketball court is a title Parkview Public School's representative girls team can lay claim to.
The team officially picked up the consecutive titles after winning the 2023 LNPSSA Basketball Championships recently at the Narrandera Stadium.
The team started the tournament with a challenging match against event hosts Narrandera Public School.
A positive opening to the fixture saw Parkview establish an eight-point, quarter-time lead thanks to the efforts of Miah Weymouth, Maycie Wall and Daisy Kelly.
The second quarter was a tightly-contested period, with Parkview extending their lead to 11 points at half-time, thanks in most part to strong defensive efforts from Ava Gilmour, Tayliah Coughlan and Taylah Blowes.
The third quarter proved pivotal in the match, with Airlie Chilko and Keira Hewson dominating at the offensive end of the floor, with Parkview taking a 17-point lead at three-quarter-time.
The final quarter had Parkview complete a convincing victory, with Grace Goman and Zoe White helping to increase the final margin to 25 points securing progression to the LNPSSA Ffnal.
Final score: Parkview 46 (Airlie Chilko 30, Miah Weymouth 8, Keira Hewson 4, Taylah Blowes 2, Zoe White 2) d Narrandera 21.
The LNPSSA final had Parkview meet Leeton Public School, who had convincingly defeated the Small Schools team in round one.
Parkview jumped out of the blocks quickly, establishing a 17-point, quarter-time lead on the back of outstanding attacking play from Airlie Chilko and Ava Gilmour.
The second and third quarters were much tighter with defensive pressure proving a feature of both team's play.
Parkview was very well served by the hustle of Taylah Blowes and Miah Weymouth during this period of play.
The final quarter had Parkview really press home their advantage, taking the final margin to 29 points on the back of excellent play from Keira Hewson and Miah Weymouth, leading Parkview to their second consecutive LNPSSA championship.
Parkview PS coach Sally Irvin was extremely happy with the efforts of her team.
"The girls combined very well throughout the day," she said.
"Their team work and willingness to listen to structures and play defence were really the keys to our success."
Parkview will now progress to the Riverina quarter finals of the state knockout later in the year.
Final score: Parkview 44 (Airlie Chilko 28, Miah Weymouth 4, Ava Gilmour 4, Taylah Blowes 2, Daisy Kelly 2, Tayliah Coughlan 2, Zoe White 2) d Leeton 15.
