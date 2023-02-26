The Irrigator

South West Steamers open account in Regional Big Bash against Wagga Sloggers

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:24am
The South West Steamers have done something the Murrumbidgee Rangers never could, pick up a win in the Regional Big Bash, after the Steamers tasted success against Wagga Wagga Sloggers.

