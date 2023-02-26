The South West Steamers have done something the Murrumbidgee Rangers never could, pick up a win in the Regional Big Bash, after the Steamers tasted success against Wagga Wagga Sloggers.
It was a slow start for the Steamers as they lost captain Haydn Pascoe (0) and Prince Singh (12) early before Dean Bennett (21) and Daniel Bozic (34) led the way in the middle order.
Despite some quick wickets in the lower order, William Sharp (19*) and Connor Matheson (9*) helped the Steamers finish their 20 overs on 8/114.
The home side needed to pick up early wickets if they wanted to defend their total, and Josh Carn (4/15) stepped up to the plate.
The left-armer found himself on a hat trick in his first over, and while he wasn't able to pick up the hat trick, his four-over spell had Wagga on the back foot.
The Sloggers battled back into the game before Bennett (3/14) slowed their scoring to help them restrict them to 97 when they were bowled out.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
