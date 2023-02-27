The Irrigator

Leeton Greens downed by Young at 2023 West Wyalong knockout

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Barnes in action for the Greens last season. Picture by Liam Warren

THE West Wyalong Knockout didn't exactly go to plan for the Leeton Greens on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.