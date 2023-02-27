THE West Wyalong Knockout didn't exactly go to plan for the Leeton Greens on Friday night.
Leeton's match against Young was first up on Friday evening and, while there were many positive signs, the Greens went down 18-6 and were knocked out of the competition.
Young did go on to win the competition, taking home a $20,000 pay day.
Greens coach Hayden Philp said while the team was disappointed to go down, there was still plenty to take from the match.
"While it wasn't the result we wanted, I was really happy with how we played for our first hit out of the year," he said.
"We defended a lot in the first half, which probably took a little bit of the sting out of us, but in saying that they (Young) only scored in the 13th minute in that first half.
"I was happy with how we went.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our handling errors probably let them in a bit more than we would have liked. We dropped the ball a bit, but apart from that I was really pleased with how the guys went."
Pre-season work continues for the Greens this week as they now start to prepare for the Group 20 knockout, as well as a trial game against Albury before the season kicks off in April.
With a solid hit out under their belt, Philp said the side now knew some of the areas where they can improve ahead of the season proper getting underway and their premiership defence starts.
"We'll keep working hard at training and get ready for the Group 20 knockout and the game against Albury as well," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.