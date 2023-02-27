The action is heating up on the courts as shown in the latest round of the Soldiers Club Squash Competition.
Match-of-the-week for round four went to Col Thompson and Anthony Iannelli.
Thompson prevailed to win 11-15, 17-15, 15-13, 13-15, 15-12.
Garry Walker played well to defeat Brodie Lashbrook 3-1.
Jack Miller upset the apple cart by defeating his sister Ruby Miller, Jack winning 15-8, 12-15, 15-9, 10-15, 15-13.
Jackson Bullivant defeated Charmaine Lee 3-1, team Sixers winning against the Renegades.
Bryan Shepley, Zac Fairweather and Nicole Onwuekwe won their games in fine style.
Will Gray-Mills snatched some points back for his side by defeating Katie McAliece.
Tuesday night saw the Mariners take down the Wanderers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Will Rawle, James Kelly and Alec Tait had close 3-1 wins.
Naomi Rawle claimed some points for the Wanderers by toppling Ondria Miller 3-1.
On the other court, Brian O'Leary defeated Nic Croucamp 3-1.
Maanu Alexander held on to defeat Finley Sales 7-15, 15-13, 13-15, 15-13, 15-10.
Hayden Farrugia won against Miranda Tait 3-1 and Isabel Thompson defeated Karen Griggs 3-0.
On Wednesday, Jacob Harrison and Trev Whitby had an excellent battle, Harrison winning 15-7, 11-15, 15-8, 10-15, 15-10.
Kathryn Bechaz and Gary Thompson also played a five setter, Bechaz winning that match up 15-10, 9-15, 13-15, 15-6, 15-8.
Will Nardi defeated Will Gray-Mills 3-1, Paul Payne and Madeleine Glenn recorded solid 3-0 wins.
Team Taipans defeated the Breakers three rubbers to two.
On court one, team Bullets claimed a clean sweep over team Wildcats.
Cooper Boardman, Brendon Looby and Callum Sheldrick all winning 3-0.
Alayna Croucamp had to work harder to defeat Adrian Sheldrick 3-1.
Carol Davidson used all of her prowess to overcome Jack Miller, Davidson winning 15-9, 14-16, 15-17, 15-9, 15-5.
