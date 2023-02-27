AS THE cost of living continues to skyrocket, so too does the weekly grocery bill.
With this in mind, each month The Irrigator is teaming up with local butcher Franky Fiumara to showcase a recipe that is tasty, easy-to-make and light on the wallet.
Mr Fiumara has been working as a butcher for many years at his family's Golden Apple Super Store and he even has his own moniker - #frankydabutcherdacook.
The first recipe is marinated lamb ribs, which is a quick and easy dinner, snack or perfect for entertaining at any time of the year.
"You can throw them on the barbecue if you want something easy for the family or you've got people coming over," Mr Fiumara said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"You can put any marinade on them whatsoever. We do have marinated ones already here or plain ones as well for those who like them that way.
"People have their own smokers now, so it's popular for that too. Beef ribs, lamb ribs, pork ribs.
"They are easy for kids too eat as well. If they are cooked properly, they are very tender."
Mr Fiumara said with so many different ways to cook the ribs depending on flavour and taste preference, ribs were also the perfect meal any time of year and could be served with a simple salad or vegetables on the side to help fill the family plate.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Serves: Two (but add more ribs to suit larger families, guests)
What you need: 10 to 12 lamb ribs, salt and pepper, one bottle of smokey barbecue sauce
Method
1 Boil a pot of water. Add a pinch of salt to the water. Preheat oven to 180 degrees.
2 Place all trimmed lamb ribs into the water. Boil ribs on low simmer for 25 minutes.
3 Take ribs out of water and place into a lined baking dish.
4 Cover with foil and cook for 30 minutes in the oven.
5 Take ribs out of the oven, pour over the barbecue sauce and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.