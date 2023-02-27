Truck driver fined $5000 for working beyond standard hours

A Leeton truck driver has been slapped with $5000 in fines after breaching safe driving limits.
Selwyn James Haak, 30, faced Griffith Local Court on February 22 and was sentenced after a plea of guilty on two counts of solo driver work for more than standard maximum work time creating a critical risk and one count of solo drink resting for less than the standard minimum creating a minor risk.
According to documents tendered to the court, Haak's B-double was pulled over by police patrolling the Newell Highway on September 22, 2022, at 5.40pm.
Officers gave Haak a roadside breath test which return a positive reading, and he returned a reading of 0.038 at West Wyalong police station.
Because he was driving a truck with a gross vehicle mass in excess of 13.9 tonnes he was charged with driving a special range blood-alcohol level and his licence was suspended for three months on the spot.
Haak told police at the time he had two schooners at a pub between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.
When police returned him to his truck, they asked Haak to produce his work diary. The officers inspecting the work diary identified three breaches.
Between March 30 and 31, 2022, between the hours of 11am and 11am, Haak had driven for 15.75 hours.
And then on April 1 to 2, 2022, between the hours of midday to midday, Haak had driven for 13.75 hours
Finally on July 28 and 29, 2022, between the hours of 3.45 am to 3.45am, Haak had rested for only 6.75 hours.
Haak's legal representative Chelsea Connell said her client had been driving for the Rapid Relief Team and was delivering vital support for people affected by the Lismore floods.
Ms Connell said Haak joined a convoy of other drivers navigating a series of unfamiliar roads and diversions. She said Haak didn't know where the rest stops were on the routes and often they were already full.
Ms Connell told the court her client understood that he should have rested and had completed the traffic offenders intervention program.
Magistrate Trevor Khan dismissed the need for Haak to complete the traffic offenders program and said as a professional driver, he knew the risks of driving for too long.
"This is about your life and the lives of other road users," Mr Khan said. "It strikes me as unnecessary. This legislation came in because drivers were dying and dying unnecessarily."
Mr Khan said the legislation to protect truck drivers was the result of state, territory and the Commonwealth governments agreeing to the new scheme.
He said those rules were meant to protect the lives of truck drivers working beyond the standard hours, and under the legislation an offence deemed a critical risk could carry a fine of up to $17,740 per offence.
In sentencing, Mr Khan said he took into account Haak's early plea of guilty the charitable work he was doing at the time.
He convicted Haak on all counts, and fined him $2500 for the first charge of working beyond standard time and $2000 for the second charge. For the third charge of not resting for the standard time, he fined Haak $500.
