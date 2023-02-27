The Irrigator
Selwyn James Haak fined $5000 for exceed safe working hour limits

Updated February 28 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 9:00am
Truck driver fined $5000 for working beyond standard hours

A Leeton truck driver has been slapped with $5000 in fines after breaching safe driving limits.

