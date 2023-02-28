The Irrigator

Top 10 players of Leeton's twilight golf competition revealed in round 14

By The Irrigator
February 28 2023 - 11:00am
Round 14 of twilight golf has been completed.

Fletcher Tuckett was the player-of-the-week on the twilight golf course after a countback from Craig Cherry.

