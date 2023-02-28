Fletcher Tuckett was the player-of-the-week on the twilight golf course after a countback from Craig Cherry.
Other players worthy of a shout out were Robbie Gifford 31, Chris Butler, Hayden Philp, Sam Pirrottina, Adrui Tagilala, Bryan Quinn and Jane Wright 32.
Ben Killen, Grant Dowling, Johnny Rapley, Adrian Whitty, Rob Fairweather, Jade Hodge, Nathan Jones, Phil Gray, Braiden Hogan and Gavin Wylie all on 33. Butler parred the nine holes for his nett 32. The ball cut off stayed out at 34.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The player-of-the-year race, with the current top 10 listed here, but there are many others close to breaking into the list as well.
Current top 10 player standings
Garry Walker: Munchausens, 34.93.
Matt Arnold: Waratah Wormburners, 35.00.
Braiden Hogan: Fade Aways, 35.14.
Rod Tait: Superwash Mates, 35.21.
Matt Isaacson: Upside Down Pineapples, 35.21.
Peter Taylor: Dirty Sanchez, 35.29.
Grant Dowling: Swig n Swing, 35.36.
Jaryd Pattison: The Nob Trains, 35.36.
Grant Handcock-Cropper: Tin Shed Rattlers, 35.36.
Daryl Clayton: Swig n Swing, 35.43.
