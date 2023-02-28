TWENTY-SIX players took advantage of a glorious late summer morning to take part in last Thursday's social bowls.
A toss of the coin was all that separated Terry Dale and Rob O'Callaghan after a titanic struggle saw both sides finish on 16.
Although winning just five of the 18 ends, including two five shot ends, the inexperienced Dale drew level with the Whitton Wonder to secure an unexpected draw.
In another nail-biter, John Breed outplayed his more illustrious opponent Rattles Retallick to all but get his side over the line after being down 14 shots to three after just 11 ends.
A late resting toucher to Retallick was enough to get his team to a 22-20 victory.
On rink five, newcomer Gary Piltz showed his enormous potential, leading his side to a 17-9 win over a very-experienced Bill Watt outfit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the final match of the morning, Phil Morris, David Noad and Bill Mitchell survived a whirlwind finish from Leo Plant and teammates Jack Collard and Bruce Dale to record a deserved 25-16 win.
Resting touchers were recorded by Ashley McAliece and Retallick, while wrong biases were registered by Rob Graham and Bill Creber.
In the third round of pennants, the club's fives fell over the line with an aggregate one shot victory over close rivals Griffith after Mark Lemon won 22-10, Adam McIntyre registered a 22-all draw and John Leech suffered a 15-26 defeat.
The top of the ladder sevens continued on their winning way against near neighbours Whitton being victorious in two of their three games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.