The Irrigator

Men's bowls matches feature many nail-biting fixtures at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
February 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Graham makes a match-winning delivery. Picture supplied

TWENTY-SIX players took advantage of a glorious late summer morning to take part in last Thursday's social bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.