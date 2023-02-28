LEETON Public School students made a splash when it came to racing to the finish line at this year's swimming carnival.
The school's annual carnival was held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre recently, with students giving it their best shot in each of their races.
The school also reported there had been increased participation levels from students compared to last year, with everyone trying their hardest on the day.
Not only was the racing impressive, but there was also great encouragement and support on show from other students, staff and parents throughout the carnival.
At the end of the day, the house honours when to Flynn after another excellent outing in the pool.
Many students who succeeded on the day were then given the opportunity to move onto the next level of competitive school swimming.
They participated in last week's LNPSSA carnival, with a full report to be printed in a coming edition of The Irrigator.
Junior boy: Jack Davidson.
Junior girl: Georgia Douglas.
11 years boy: Noah Stout.
11 years girl: Evie Speirs Dill.
Senior boys: Korbin Longford.
Senior Girls: Madeline O'Callaghan.
