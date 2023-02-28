INDEPENDENT candidate for Murray Greg Adamson intends to shake the tree a little during his campaigning ahead of the state election.
With the vote fast approaching, Mr Adamson has decided to take a run for the seat, if not to just speak about the issues he feels are important to the electorate, but to also provide constituents with more choice.
A former school teacher who has worked right across the MIA, Mr Adamson is now training and becoming qualified in the national security sector.
His interest in that realm is in water and food security - two issues he feels continue to be important for Murray voters and something he has been advocating for for some time.
Mr Adamson also has an agriculture degree to his name.
Mr Adamson said he decided to nominate for the election race because he felt the people of Murray weren't being listened to.
"The main reason is I want to be part of the conversation, I think there are issues which are unique to this area and they need to be discussed and debated in our community," he said.
"I'm not happy with the candidates that are standing."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Adamson has concerns with incumbent Helen Dalton being re-elected, saying he believes she doesn't provide realistic solutions for problems facing the region.
He also said NSW Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts was "too new to understand the limitations of the National Party".
Mr Adamson ran in the Griffith City Council by-election a few years ago and is hoping by having a tilt at the state seat, he could make some noise where needed.
"I want to see the community listened to ... when it comes to schools we do need to de-merge Murrumbidgee Regional High School," he said.
"I'd like to see more of our teachers who are trained that are taking up admin roles being put back into frontline service so we have reduction in the pressure on students.
"Healthcare is also a major one."
When it comes to health, he said this relates to both more attracting and retaining more staff to regional areas like the MIA and wider Murray electorate, but also the issues surrounding service delivery.
Mr Adamson said if elected he would sit in a central position in order to try and work with all sides for better outcomes for the Murray electorate.
"I'm also running a campaign which is not involving money ... in a post-COVID era and online world it's not necessary to have people standing at booths, the corflutes and political signs are actually unlawful," Mr Adams said. "I just want the people of our region to be heard and listened to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.