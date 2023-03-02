THE MIA will be a major player within a new tourism roadmap plan geared to foster growth in the Riverina and Murray tourism industries over the next seven years.
The newly released roadmap aims to grow the Riverina Murray visitor economy and has been unveiled as part of a launch of seven Destination Management Plans (DMPs) for regional NSW.
The plan includes targeted actions for Government and industry collaboration to facilitate increased visitation and visitor spend, and was developed by Destination Riverina Murray in consultation with businesses, community stakeholders and Government agencies.
Destination Riverina Murray general manager, Yvette Myhill, said the MIA will play a key role in the roadmap.
"The area is crucially important given it's known as the food bowl of the country, as well as a pioneer of agricultural, quality produce, production and innovation," Ms Myhill said.
"The wine industry is certainly a growth area and will be significant, but I also events that compliment the core of the landscape and community will be vital. It's a big variant from straight music festivals and the like in other areas. The area has an identity that is showcased.
"In addition, having a brand new sports centre in Griffith will attract high level sporting events and therefore visitors, many of them new.
"Many Riverina Murray tourism routes see visitors pass through the MIA. There's a lot of conversation about how we leverage cycling trails, beautiful spaces and vistas. There are many parallels."
It's hoped the plan will aid workforce and accommodation shortages experienced not only in the MIA, but abroad.
"We have worked to make sure there is scope within these plans for us to advocate and ensure tourism and recreation industries are included in conversations about work force and accommodation housing," she said.
"Obviously there's a lot of conversation about skilled workers for harvest, but we also know tourism and hospitality outlets have been impacted as well. Tourism accommodation has been repurposed for large infrastructure projects and big business which is having an impact on a wider level."
While MIA winemaker Robert Fiumara believes anything that can bring more visitation to the region is a good thing.
"Especially pushing it out to people who may not realise what we have to offer here," Mr Fiumara said.
"There's a lot of regular events that can be highlighted. The more we can attract people, the better, given we are a little bit out of the way from the large cities. I'm definitely looking forward to see how the plan works."
Mr Fiumara, owner of Lilypilly Wines in Leeton, says the advent of the pandemic saw a great deal of visitation to the business and he is hopeful the plan will entice those tourists to return.
"Because people couldn't travel interstate or overseas, there was a big increase of people coming west and looking around the state. We often had comments from people saying they would normally be going on a trip to Europe. It would be good to see a bit of that happen again."
The Riverina Murray Destination Management Plan aims to position the region as an authentic and sustainable agritourism destination that delivers and promotes a suite of local produce experiences for visitors to drink, eat, stay and explore the region.
It will also focus on working with local government areas and operators to undertake an audit of sporting facilities in the region to determine the scale of sporting events in any given location
"Our goal is for NSW to become the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific by 2030, delivering $65 billion in visitor expenditure including $25 billion directly from overnight visitation to regional NSW," Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said.
