Leeton Green's premiership winning coach Hayden Philp is the only Group 20 player selected for Riverina's opening round of the Country Championships on Sunday
The side will be without Lachlan Bristow for the opening game and he faced a race against the clock to be right for Riverina's opener but coach Aaron Gorrell has decided to err on the side of caution with the Tumut star.
Gorrell named a star-studded 18 for the clash against Monaro in Canberra on Sunday with Bristow (broken jaw) and Kangaroos forward Luke Ingram (wrist injury) the only two players that were unavailable for selection.
Kyle McCarthy, after shining in Riverina's trial win over Western a fortnight ago, will play hooker and Gorrell is confident they will not lose much there at all.
"It's just come around a bit quick for him," Gorrell said of Bristow.
"The doc wanted him to do a couple of weeks of contact before he went into a game. I think it's more a confidence thing and getting him used to it.
"Yeah it is (a blow), but we've prepared and everything we've done so far has been without him. He was going to be a bonus and give our attack another dimension but Doc (McCarthy) did the job in the trial and I thought he was probably our best player.
"They're a different type of player but both bring a lot to the team and I'm confident that he'll get us around and get the job done for us."
Premiership-winning combination Nathan Rose and Derek Hay have been named in the halves, with Latrell Siegwalt at full-back.
Tumut pair Zach Masters and Jacob Sturt will lead a Riverina pack that also includes Josh Ayres, Billy Reardon and Royce Tout.
Gorrell is happy with the final team.
"It's more or less the side we were going to go with. That's the best 18 I think were available for this week and I'm pretty confident they can do a job.," he said.
"I think our pack is pretty good. It will go toe-to-toe with most in country footy I think. And then you've got a fair bit of strike out there as well.
"Our halves complement each other pretty well, they've got a bit of a combination from last year, they know how each other play and then we've got Jordy (Anderson) on the bench who can come on and do the job in a number of positions for us.
"I think there's a nice balance. Hopefully it all comes together on Sunday for us."
Toppling Monaro in Canberra is an almighty task but it is one Gorrell believes Riverina is up to.
"Yeah 100 per cent. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think so," he said.
"Playing or coaching, I've never gone into a game thinking I couldn't win and I don't think anyone ever should. I think it's the wrong sport to be playing if you're not going to back yourself and think you're a chance.
"I'm confident in our whole squad, even if we lose a couple in the first game and we win the game, I'm sure whoever comes in can do a job for us.
"We've prepared as well as we could, we got a trial under our belt, blew out a few cobwebs and found a bit of stuff we weren't doing great. If we didn't have that trial, this weekend, we would have been just battling to get through the first week so I'm hoping that trial has put us in good stead for this week."
Riverina will face off against Monaro at NSW Rugby League Headquarters in Bruce at 12:50pm.
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Hamish Starr, 3 Tristan Eldridge, 4 Braden Draber, 5 James Morgan, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Zac Masters, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Jacob Sturt, 11 Josh Ayres, 12 Billy Reardon, 13 Royce Tout; (Interchange) 14 Jordan Anderson, 15 Jake Walker, 16 Hayden Philp, 17 Michael Fenn, 18 Mitch Ivill. Coach: Aaron Gorrell
