BUSINESSES in Leeton that continually slog it out no matter the challenge that comes their way will finally have the chance to be recognised this year.
The Leeton Business Chamber is officially bringing back its gala awards evening in July to pay tribute to those entities which have excelled and thrived.
Known as The Walters Leeton Business Awards, the program will feature categories aligned with the NSW Business Chamber.
This will allow winners to progress to regional and state award levels.
Chamber president Krystal Maytom said there was no better time for the awards to make a return.
"It is very rewarding to provide our business community with an opportunity to be recognised at a local, regional and potentially state level," she said.
The Leeton Business Awards were last held in 2019. In 2020 the awards were cancelled due to pending COVID-19 event restrictions. Due to this cancellation, the chamber held a virtual awards presentation called the Leeton Pivotal Awards.
There was still uncertainty about event restrictions in 2021, in which case it was decided by members and the executive committee to not go forward with the business awards that year.
In 2022, the chamber's focus was allocated to a funded project that will see the benefit for the wider community, businesses and industry.
"The last few years have made it quite difficult to host a major event like the business awards," Ms Maytom said.
"That is why we are planning to bring it back at full scale." The Walters Leeton Business Awards will follow a set of phases, with the public nominating local businesses for specific awards, nominated businesses entering their submissions by answering specific questions for each category, an external (non-local) judging panel to evaluate and decide the winner for each category.
This process is all celebrated at the gala dinner where winners for each category will be announced. Winners of the aligned NSW Business Chamber awards will then progress to the regional awards to be held in October.
As well as providing recognition for businesses, the awards also offer marketing opportunities throughout the 16-week campaign period.
The chamber will be creating tiered sponsorship packages to suit different needs and marketing goals.
Those interested in sponsoring this year's awards should contact admin@leetonchamber.com.au for a sponsorship proposal.
Sponsorship is to be finalised by the middle of March.
Nominations will open at the end of March with details on how to do so to be advertised in The Irrigator, social media and radio.
