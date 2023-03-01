The Irrigator
Photos

Irrigation Research and Extension Committee's 2023 field day at Whitton provides pivotal information

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Pickering from ADAMA speaks to attendees about how they can prevent spray drift. Picture supplied

FARMING can be an isolated business and it isn't often growers get the chance to catch up, connect and learn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.