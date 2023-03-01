FARMING can be an isolated business and it isn't often growers get the chance to catch up, connect and learn.
With that in mind, the recent Irrigation Research and Extension Committee's (IREC) recent annual field day provided the opportunity to do just that.
Around 100 farmers and industry members attended the day at IREC's field station at Whitton and Kooba Station.
Starting off any good early morning event, there needs to be bacon and egg rolls and coffee with both of these must-have items supplied by the Whitton-Murrami P&C and through sponsorship.
The official business was then able to start, with a number of guest speakers talking about various topics, including reducing spray drift, issuing drone technology, growing sunflowers automation solutions and IREC project updates.
As the day proceeded there were also practical demonstrations of some of the latest autonomous technology and machines.
IREC made special note of thanking the suppliers for working with it to provide these in-person demonstrations, with many travelling large distances to part of the day to showcase this technology.
IREC said the feedback it had received was positive, saying it was pleased attendees enjoyed the mix of guest talks and demonstrations.
If anyone would like further information on the day or would like to provide feedback or give future suggestions, contact IREC's engagement manager Monica Armanini at irec@irec.org.au or by calling 0491 380 399.
IREC is continuing to grow and would like to thank its members, sponsors and partners for their support.
