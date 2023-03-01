The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party is yet to announce a candidate for the Murray in the upcoming state election, with just a week to go before all runners are finalised.
Ahead of the election on March 25, parties and independents must confirm their nomination by midday on March 8 - but the SFF has yet to lock in a name for the electorate.
A staff member at the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers office said that they still intended to run a candidate in the Murray electorate but had yet to secure one.
In the previous election, the party was represented in the Murray by Helen Dalton, who secured victory however in 2022, Mrs Dalton parted ways with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers to become an independent.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On February 27, the SFF party released a list of confirmed candidates with the promise that more announcements would come in following days.
Also yet to confirm candidates in the electorate are the Labor and Greens parties, leaving the only major party to confirm a candidate as the Nationals party - represented by Peta Betts, contending against independents.
Those independents include incumbent member Helen Dalton, Kevin Farrell and Greg Adamson.
The election is being held on March 25 across NSW. Early voting will be available from March 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.