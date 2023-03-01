The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party has yet to secure a candidate for the upcoming state election

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party leader Robert Borsak. Photo by Steven Saphore/AAP Photos

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party is yet to announce a candidate for the Murray in the upcoming state election, with just a week to go before all runners are finalised.

