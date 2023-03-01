THE memory of a Leeton shire rugby league legend will continue to live on this year when the Dave Sheldrick Shield competition takes to the field.
The shield - a school boys rugby league Tri-Series between Yanco Agricultural High School, St Francis College and Leeton High School - kicks off on March 8, continuing on March 15 and 22.
The Dave Sheldrick Cup will also be on line for each of the school's league tag sides.
This year's series will be the first time without the late Sheldrick attending after he passed away in September.
Sheldrick was a life member of the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks, who won three premierships under his tenure.
The under 16s and under 18s sides also won several titles in his time as president of the club from 1987 to 1994.
He was also a life member of Group 20 and served on Country Rugby League board.
"We've spoken to the family and they were still happy for us to continue on with the Dave Sheldrick Shield and Dave Sheldrick Cup, it's a way we can all keep his memory alive," Rugby League NSW development officer Andrew Lavaka said.
"The competition is something really unique to Leeton (shire).
"I know the schools all look forward to it.
"The rivalry is always there, but it's also about bringing the community together."
All of this year's matches will be held at Yanco Sportsground, with the first round to be between Leeton High School and Yanco Agricultural High School.
St Francis College will have to wait until round two before taking to the field, but the side, like each of the others, has been putting in the hard yards in the meantime.
"We're looking pretty strong, we've got some younger players in there too, so hopefully we go alright," said St Francis player Matthew Chant.
"We lost last year, so hopefully we can win it again this time around."
St Francis did win the league tag cup in 2022 and will be hoping to hang onto it yet again.
Lavaka said it would likely be a highly-competitive fixture in both the shield and cup matches.
"It's just great to see the passion from the players when they take to the field, they are there representing each other, their school and their community," he said.
St Francis College principal Seb Spina said being part of the competition was something the school was proud of.
"It brings everyone together ... I really love the spirit between the three schools," he said.
"We've got boarding students in our teams, so the opportunity for these kids to play together instead of against each other like they do on the weekends, in whatever code that might be, is something they really enjoy."
