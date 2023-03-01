The Irrigator
What's on

Dave Sheldrick Shield, Cup to continue on, honour his memory in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three of St Francis College's Dave Sheldrick Shield team members Loui Allan, Logan Mahalm and Matthew Chant with principal Seb Spina. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE memory of a Leeton shire rugby league legend will continue to live on this year when the Dave Sheldrick Shield competition takes to the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.