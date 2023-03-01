Member for Murray Helen Dalton has spoken out on the Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council, or MinCo, which met on February 27 to discuss options for resolving the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
High on the agenda was the 450 gigalitres of water for the environment still required to meet commitments in the plan, with buybacks seemingly the only way to achieve that goal by the deadline of June 2024.
Mrs Dalton has urged the NSW Government to intervene and block any buybacks from the Federal government.
While NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson did push against buybacks at the meeting, the Ministerial Council ultimately failed to come to any agreement on what the next steps would be, instead asking Basin staff to create a plan and present it at the next meeting in mid-2023.
Mrs Dalton has said that without any grassroots representation present, the council was ineffectual at best.
"We obviously need to have some sort tri-state meeting, but I would argue MinCo is ineffectual and is only contributing to the problem," she said.
Mrs Dalton has been against buybacks since the beginning, and added that recovering the 450GL was undeliverable unless the Darling, Murray, Murrumbidgee and Goulburn rivers were all flooding.
"An additional 450GL will destroy the upstream environment and decimate our communities," she explained.
"The Basin Plan is fundamentally flawed with the success based on the delivery of an inflexible volumetric number. The plan has never been about environmental outcomes but rather the delivery of water to South Australia."
"If I had my way there would be no buybacks at all and I would instead focus on the bio-diversity irrigation supports in a farming environment."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
