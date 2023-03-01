The Irrigator

Member for Murray Helen Dalton called the Murray-Darling Basin Plan 'fundamentally flawed' after the MinCo meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said the Ministerial Council was 'ineffectual' and the Basin Plan was 'fundamentally flawed.' Photo contributed

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has spoken out on the Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council, or MinCo, which met on February 27 to discuss options for resolving the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

