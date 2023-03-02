What the chip?
That has been our sentiment here at the Leeton Soldiers Club for the last few weeks as we, like so many others in the hospitality industry, have battled along with suppliers to find hot chips.
We've been lucky here (touch wood) as we have yet to run out, but it didn't stop us from getting creative and considering some of the other offerings we could put forward.
As a result, potato bake and coleslaw are now permanent additions to our "sides" offering along with the usual chips, salad, vegetables and mash potato.
We heard that some businesses have even gone down the path of cutting their own chips.
I imagine the profits to be made there would be minimal, but it shows the dedication of our local business owners in keeping their customers happy.

I imagine that café owners in some of the bigger towns certainly weren't cutting potatoes by hand for their customers.
Ice cream is the other exciting addition that we added to our menus this week and so far, all the feedback has been great.
While our ice cream here at the club may look like soft serve, it is actually real ice cream, dispensed in a way so that it just serves like soft serve.
It means we never have the headaches often experienced with other soft serve machines.
You can have it in a cup or a waffle cone and then top it with a range of ice cream toppings and/or nuts and sprinkles.
I personally have sampled many and can guarantee it is good.
It's available all day, every day for only $4 in our café and even cheaper for our members.
Be sure to try one today.
For more information about what's on at the club, visit the website or Facebook page.
