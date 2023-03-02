THERE was a mixed bag of results for Leeton Public School's representative touch football sides on the field recently.
Both the boys and girls teams took part in the first and second rounds of the state-wide LNPSSA touch football knockout recently.
The day was held at Leeton's town ovals, with other schools from the shire and Narrandera also participating.
The girls team consisted of Hayley, Indi Raye, Jorja, Charlie, Maddie, Miah, Georgia, Emily, Paige and Harper.
The side started the day playing against a highly-skilled Parkview team.
Their main focus for the game was to drive the ball in attack and shoot out in defence.
In doing this, the team kept an even score with Parkview right to the last minutes of the game, but ended up going down, 4-3.
The next match had the girls coming up against the Leeton Small Schools team.
They continued their focus in attack and defence for this game and displayed great team work, which saw them come away with a strong win.
Meanwhile, the boys were also giving it their best shot on the day, coming out on top as a result.
This team consisted of Braxton, Maddox, Isiah, Kobe, Thomas, Jack, Kaiden, Korbin, Myles and Travis.
In their first game, they too took on Parkview Public School.
The boys used their set plays well and, with tries to Travis, Maddix, Kaiden, Thomas and Braxton (2), they came away with the win, 6-2.
In the second game, Leeton Public took on Narrandera Public School.
The Leeton Public side played classy touch football.
Braxton picked up another two tries, while Travis, Thomas, Maddix, Myles, Kaiden and Kobe all crossed over the line as well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This mean Leeton Public came away the winners with an 8-1 victory, resulting in them retaining the LNPSSA Shield for 2023.
They will now continue onto round three of the PSSA knockout competition.
At the final presentation, Braxton, Maddix, Isiah, Kobe, Kaiden, Myles, Charlee and Indi Raye were invited to represent LNPSSA at the upcoming Riverina PSSA trials.
Leeton Public also had some of its year five and six students compete in the gala day component of the day, along with Narrandera PS, Parkview PS and Small Schools.
This allowed them to experience the game of touch football, learn new skills and develop friendships along the way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.