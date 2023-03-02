LOCAL government entities across the state are continuing their battle when it comes to having Rural Fire Service assets being on their books.
Leeton Shire Council has been one of those at the forefront of this fight, saying having RFS assets forced onto local government by the state is both nonsensical and unfair.
Councils across the state recently united on the issue at last week's Local Government NSW Rural and Regional Summit, which was attended by Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker.
For more than two years council has taken a strong position relating to the treatment of RFS mobile assets known as the "red fleet".
Council does not recognise these assets in its annual financial statements, but this is something the state government is pushing to change.
This is due to the state government determination that RFS assets are the "property" of councils and must be recorded in councils' financial statements with councils required to absorb all depreciation costs as a result.
"It's certainly a hot topic for local government," councillor Reneker said.
"Neither the Coalition or Labor have promised to get rid of this should they be elected at the upcoming state election, but the Greens have made this commitment.
"Councils just can't believe that these assets that we don't own or control could be on our books, it just doesn't make sense."
Councils do not have any say in the acquisition, deployment, or disposal of these assets.
Cr Reneker again reiterated the fight was not against the Rural Fire Service itself and the work its volunteers carries out, rather with the state government seemingly forcing another cost onto local government.
"I was pleased the majority of councils are still resolute on their stance on it and will continue to be fighting back on it," he said.
"It will be interesting to see what happens after the election."
Council has previously said it will not carry out RFS assets stocktakes on behalf of the NSW government and will not record these assets in its financial statements.
