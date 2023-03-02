The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Murray candidates have come under fire using nails, screws to hang political corflutes in Leeton, MIA

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned resident Pat O'Callaghan points out one of the signs screwed into a tree with several others also found in the shire (inset). Main picture by Talia Pattison, inset pictures supplied

CANDIDATES for the seat of Murray have come under fire for nailing or screwing their political signage into trees across the shire and wider MIA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.