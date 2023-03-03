Nationals candidate for Murray, Peta Betts, aims to retain her role as mayor of Edward River Council for as long as she can if she is elected to the seat of Murray in 23 days time.
According to her, NSW Government legislation dictates a mayor can only hold their position for 18 months after being elected as a MP.
Asked which she would pursue if she wins the contest, she said she would choose to represent the electorate but admitted she would try to hold onto both jobs if possible.
"It would break my heart if I had to step away from the mayor's chair because I am so community minded," Ms Betts said.
"If I absolutely had to choose, I would go with being a National.
"At the end of the day, I wouldn't lose in being the MP because I would still be representing Deniliquin in that space.
"But ultimately it would be about what's best for the electorate and what would work best for my home town.
"The Nationals have told me I'm free to stay on and they are happy for me to make that decision. It would be a case of working out exactly what all this would involve and entail if I was successful at the election," she said.
Her aspirations have raised concerns with her fellow Murray candidates, including the incumbent MP Helen Dalton.
"As an MP in the second largest electorate, I think she is dreaming if she plans to do both," Ms Dalton said.
"You can't be part-time doing half the job and that is what she is asking people to accept. It shows a clear lack of knowledge of the issues in the electorate and how much the job entails."
Ms Dalton is mystified by the fact that Ms Betts is campaigning while also acting as mayor of her council.
"She's away a lot. She has to be meeting the people around the electorate. It's a half-hearted attitude," Ms Dalton said.
Public education advocate and independent, Kevin Farrell, is equally mystified.
"If she thinks the job of being an MP can be part time, she's selling the people of Murray short," Mr Farrell said.
"How can she possibly expect to fulfil all obligations as a member of parliament? It's unrealistic and a case of her trying to have her bets both ways.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"For me, it shows the difficulty the Nationals have in finding someone to take the seat who is totally committed," Mr Farrell said.
Fellow independent, Greg Adamson, who has been the latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring, believes it raises issues of a conflict of interest.
"If she does this, does that mean the issues in Deniliquin take precedent over issues in other areas because she has more time to focus on Deniliquin?" Mr Adamson said.
"Does that mean people in Griffith and Leeton will get less representation?
"We've seen before in this region issues of disharmony between towns and I don't want to see a situation where a member puts one community before the other."
Independent for Murray, David Landini, was also contacted but declined to comment.
Ms Betts said while her aspirations have also drawn frowns from some of her fellow councillors at Edward River, the majority have been supportive.
She caught up with Member for Farrer, Sussan Ley who was in Griffith on Thursday meeting constituents, local businesses and residents along Banna Avenue.
Ms Ley pledged her support of Ms Betts as a candidate for the seat.
"We were well represented by the previous coalition member, Adrian Piccoli, and I think the needs and aspirations of the Murray electorate would be best met by a coalition representative," Ms Ley said.
"I'm a liberal. Peta Betts is a national party member. She is an amazing woman. It would be a great opportunity to work together to deliver, both on a federal and state level.
"I'm not sure what I'll be doing on March 25, but I'm willing to support Peta any way I can, which may well include doing so at the polling booth."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.