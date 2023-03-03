The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Nationals candidate Peta Betts hopes to hold mayoral position if elected later this month

AW
By Allan Wilson
March 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals candidate Peta Betts chats with Member for Farrer Sussan Ley as they make their way through Griffith's CBD on Thursday afternoon. Photo Allan Wilson.

Nationals candidate for Murray, Peta Betts, aims to retain her role as mayor of Edward River Council for as long as she can if she is elected to the seat of Murray in 23 days time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.