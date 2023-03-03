FOURTEEN records tumbled at the recent St Francis College twilight swimming carnival.
It was a big return to the twilight event at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, with Tenison House returning to the top to claim the overall title.
Rose Turner, Annie Jones, Taylor Serafin and Archie Forwood broke 14 records between them.
Annie in particular had a great evening in the pool, breaking six records on on the night.
"A combination of highly-competitive swims from nominated swimmers and significant participation rates from others, was clearly the recipe for success," college sport leader Adam Chilko said.
"As always, the carnival extended beyond a regular sporting event with a range of activities that added to the fun atmosphere of the day.
"The 'walk-ins', belly-flop and bomb contests, 'chant-offs', dancing, microphone shout-outs and the traditional year 12 float added a real community flavour to the carnival.
"Year 12 were again exemplary in their leadership of the student body. A substantial amount of effort goes into creating a theme, decorating, construction of house banners and developing chants and songs.
"However, perhaps most impressive is the way the senior students encouraged each member of their house to participate in the swimming, singing, dancing and overall participation to ensure that students and staff were able to enjoy the day.
"This leadership in creating a house culture is what continues to make our carnival unique."
Many students will now move on to the next level of competitive swimming, taking part in the BISSA swimming carnival in Wagga on Thursday, March 9.
12 years: Max Ferris and Charlee O'Connor.
13 years: James Forwood, Rose Turner.
14 years: Taylor Serafin, Annie Jones.
15 years: Stefan Guidolin, William D'Aquino, Sienna Lund.
16 years: Archie Forwood, Cadence Busby.
17+ years: James Rogerson, Emily Baulch.
