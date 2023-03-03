LEETON had its biggest representation yet at the recent Junior State Cup touch competition.
The Leeton Touch Association had six teams head to Wagga for the three-day carnival in Wagga, which was attended by thousands of players from across the state.
Many months of hard work and commitment went into the preparation and training by each of the Leeton Lightning sides.
The weekend was impacted by hot weather and heat rules, with temperatures soaring and matches reshuffled to later times where possible.
The under 16s boys had their most successful outing to date, drawing their first match against Parkes 4-all.
Their next game was against the Canberra Brindies, getting their first win of the competition, 3-1.
On day two, the under 16s took on Penrith, going down 8-3, but their match against Wollongong was a 3-all draw, showing they can match it with metro teams.
Another tough game then awaited, with Leeton going down 7-1 to Cronulla.
The under 14s boys competed hard in their matches, with most of the team experiencing their first Junior State Cup tournament.
Their first match was against Sapphire Coast, going down in a close one, 7-5.
Next up was Milton Ulladulla, with Leeton battling hard, but the match got away, with the team defeated 4-2.
An early start on day two had the side facing off with UNSW in what was another nail-biting, with Leeton just pipped at the post 4-3.
Penrith was up next for the under 14s, with Leeton only down 2-0 at half-time, before the competition heavyweights ran away with a 9-0 win.
The last game was against Brindabella where the goal was to have fun, but Leeton also picked up their first victory, taking the win 6-1.
The under 12s girls started their campaign with a 10-0 loss to Hills, Leeton worked hard all game. Next up was Penrith after a long wait, with Leeton falling short, 7-1.
A 2-all draw the next morning against Magic saw the best game yet from Leeton before their fourth game against Canterbury resulted in a 5-0 loss with fatigue setting in. Their last game was a 10-0 loss to Orange, who finished in the top four.
The under 12s boys started their campaign with a 7-3 win over Coolamon before an 11-0 loss to Cronulla.
Other results for the under 12s boys on day one included an 11-1 loss to Albion Park where they never gave up and a 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Roosters.
On day two, Leeton suffered a narrow 3-2 loss to Canberra, before going down 11-0 to Penrith and 13-0 to Hills.
Meanwhile, the under 10s girls showed great improvement across their seven games.
Their first match was a 7-0 loss to Wagga, also going down 6-1 to Parramatta and the Lower Blue Mountains, 9-0.
Day two started better, with Leeton showing improvement, losing 5-3 to Wests, before another tough game against Cronulla, which ended in an 8-0 loss. Leeton scored a 2-all draw with Orange before another draw the following morning against Easts.
The under 10s Leeton boys had a tough group of teams in Pool A.
First up was 10-1 loss to Penrith before a closely-contested 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hills. The team picked up their first victory the following day against the Sharks, 2-1 before going down to a well-drilled Balmain team 5-0.
In their last match, Leeton faced St George, coming away with an exciting 3-2 victory.
Leeton Touch Association president Jackson Goman said each team was to be commended for their efforts.
"To send six teams there, it's double what we have sent in the past, lots of brand new players, as well as brand new coaches," he said.
"Being able to take part in the experience was just amazing for the kids.
"It's such a big event. It was great to see so much improvement across the board."
