The Irrigator

Leeton Touch Association sends six teams to Junior State Cup in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Touch Association had its best representation yet at the recent Junior State Cup competition in Wagga. Pictures supplied

LEETON had its biggest representation yet at the recent Junior State Cup touch competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.