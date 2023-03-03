The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council to borrow $5 million from its cash reserves fund to complete Roxy Theatre's redevelopment

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inside of the Roxy Theatre undergoing redevelopment work in early January.

LEETON Shire Council will borrow $5 million from its own cash reserves to ensure the completion of the Roxy Theatre redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.