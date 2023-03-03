LEETON Shire Council will borrow $5 million from its own cash reserves to ensure the completion of the Roxy Theatre redevelopment.
That money from the cash reserves is not to be confused with council's general fund, which legally cannot be topped up with monies from its reserves.
This $5 million is council effectively borrowing the cash from itself, but it will need to be paid back.
It intends to do this over the next 20 years, to ensure it isn't current residents having to foot the bill.
The $5 million is in addition to other grant funding to the tune of almost $4 million from the state government, with another $1 million also recently secured from the NSW government.
Since design plans and a vision were first put in place for the redevelopment costs have risen across the board and other applications for grant funding have not come to fruition.
However, council is confident the theatre will now be covered and opened this year to the public.
All up the expected cost of the redevelopment is now sitting at $11,437,148.
"We are trying to preserve general fund cash for operations which is the reason 100 per cent loan funding is being recommended," council's general manager Jackie Kruger said.
Once completed, council is hoping the theatre will be open six days of every week.
Mayor Tony Reneker said he was hopeful in the coming weeks residents would soon be able to tour the ongoing works to see how they are progressing.
"While we can't use the money in our cash reserves for the general fund, we can borrow from it as long as we pay ourselves back," he said.
"By spreading it over the (20 years) this isn't a cost being put on current ratepayers.
"This will be a showpiece for Leeton once it is completed.
"I acknowledge people are worried about it and the costs involved, but everything is progressing and hopefully soon people will be able to have a look inside and see what's happening.
"As soon as it's safe to get in there, we want to take people through."
Demolition work as part of the upgrade is now 95 per cent complete and the auditorium ground level reinforcement and flat floor slab is 100 per cent finished.
The Movie Café ground level reinforcement, floor slabs and facade has 95 per cent of its propping complete, while 90 per cent of the southwest corner ground level reinforcement, strip footings and slab has been ticked off.
The roof replacement is 70 per cent finished, with ridge caps, flashings and fixings, as well as the Crate and Movie Café roofing still to come.
The rough in of electrical, sewer and stormwater is finished.
Works to be completed over the next four weeks include blockwork to external walls (south and west) up to concrete platform height, backfill and final floor slab (infill) from Roxy Lane external wall to kitchen, erection of formwork for suspended platform slab for dressing room and backstage corridor as well as preparation of dress circle floors.
Councillor Reneker said the vision for the theatre had always been to not only bring the space into the 21st Century, but to make sure it was compliant with Australian standards, which prior to the work, many of its areas were not meeting those directives.
