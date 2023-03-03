A NEW face will be leading Leeton's commemorative events such as Anzac Day, while also advocating for the shire's veterans.
Luke Mahalm has taken up the role of president of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch, taking over from Peter Williams, who will stay on as his vice president.
Mr Mahalm has been with the Sub-branch for five years and is the current youngest veteran member.
He knows there are many younger veterans in the shire and he hopes to encourage them to become part of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch during his tenure.
Mr Mahalm was in infantry for nine years. He deployed to East Timor in 1999-2000 and was part of the border protection Operation Relex in 2002.
After that he transferred to the Air Force as a medic, assisting with medical evacuations across the world, as well as being deployed to Afghanistan.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With these experiences, both good and bad, under his belt, Mr Mahalm views the Sub-branch as a safe space for himself as a veteran, but also his family.
"I would definitely love to encourage more younger veterans living here to be part of the Sub-branch, they don't need to be afraid that they will be given a job or role," he said.
"We want them to be part of what we do. That can be helping them with assistance with the Department of Veteran Affairs or just the camaraderie of being around people who have been through something similar.
"I'm hoping we can get their families and their kids involved as well. They need support just as much as our veterans do."
As well as leading important commemorations such as Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, Mr Mahalm would also like to inject some fun into the Sub-branch.
He plans to do this by bringing more events to the Leeton Soldiers Club, as well as planning get togethers, activities and even trips away for members.
The Sub-branch is also open to other residents to join as an affiliate member, even if they have no ties to the Armed Forces.
"I'm really looking forward to taking on this role, Peter Williams did a great job before me and so too did John Power, I'm really lucky to still have them here helping me," Mr Mahalm said.
"Hopefully we can have these events for members and our affiliates, which will be good for them and their families, as well as just providing things for the community to be part of."
