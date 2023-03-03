An 80 year-old cyclist is in a serious condition after being hit by a car near Griffith.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the Kidman Way, between Slopes Road and Lakes Road, at Tharbogang about 1.50pm on Friday after reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.
Multiple ambulance crews attended the scene and found the 80-year old cyclist in a "semi-conscious" state and with a suspected head injury.
The cyclist was assessed at the scene and rushed to Griffith Base Hospital in a serious condition, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
Diversions are in pace around the area, with traffic being detoured via Slopes Road and Lakes Road in both directions.
Drivers are advised to use diversions and allow extra travel time.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
