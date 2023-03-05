A cyclist hit by a car near Griffith on Friday remains in a stable condition after being airlifted to a Sydney hospital.
The 68-year-old man collided with a car on the Kidman Way, between the Lakes and Slopes road intersections at Tharbogang, around 1.50pm on Friday, with paramedics finding him in a semi-conscious state with a suspected head injury.
He was taken to Griffith Base Hospital before being airlifted to St George Hospital later that day.
A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the patient remains in a stable condition on Sunday afternoon.
The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car also involved in the collision was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Inquiries into the circumstances around the crash continue.
