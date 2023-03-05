An MIA auctioneer has taken a top gong in the Australasian real estate results awards (ARERA's).
Lead sales agent at Leeton Real Estate Luke Santolin has been named auctioneer of the year, having been in the running against some of the biggest agencies in Australia and New Zealand.
Mr Santolin, who also services Griffith Real Estate, received the award at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney on February 21, cheered on by his colleagues, friends and family.
The 37-year-old said it was a top honour to finally receive the award after having been a finalist for five years straight, competing with 92 other independent agencies.
"I didn't know what to expect. I've come close a few times. When I did win it probably didn't sink in until a few days later when I realised just how much of an achievement it is. It's very satisfying," Mr Santolin said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was up against some of the biggest agencies in Australasia. Some of the results they do is crazy. I had made peace with the fact that I was a finalist but to be named the winner in recognition of what we do in our market was awesome."
Mr Santolin became an auctioneer in Canberra before relocating back to Griffith to work with father and Griffith Real Estate principal Tony Santolin.
Since then he has taken the helm of Leeton Real Estate, servicing not only Leeton and Griffith but outlying areas like Goolgowi, Coleambally, Darlington Point and beyond.
Working in a collaborative team between both branches is his favorite part of the job.
"I probably do about 50 auctions per year. Our success rate in all markets has hovered at around 90 per cent which is well above industry standard. That's a team effort and I love that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.