Spoiling our pets is a bit of a national pastime.
Everyone is guilty of it. It is fun to browse for new toys and treats for our pets, but are we treating them too much?
According to the Australian Veterinary Association, 41 per cent of dogs and 32 per cent of cats in Australia are overweight.
It can be very easy to over feed our pets.
After all, they are born with those "puppy dog eyes".
They are far too easy to give into.
While one or two biscuits given to your dog at morning tea with your cuppa, may not seem like much, but once you realise that each of those biscuits is the equivalent of a person eating a hamburger, you can understand how easy it is for our pets to pack on the pounds.
Even as little as 1/3 cup of milk for your cat is the same as you eating three doughnuts.
Don't think the treats especially made for pets are any better either. One of those dried meat strips has the same calorie content as a chocolate bar.
See how quickly the treats add up?
While some may see these more cuddly pets as "well loved", the truth is that we may be actually killing them with kindness. Obesity in pets is a growing epidemic and it is dangerous for their long-term heath.
Diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, osteoarthritis and the faster degeneration of affected joints, urinary bladder stones and anaesthetic complications are just some of the problems associated with this issue.
There is help available though.
Reducing the amount you feed your pet is a great start.
There are special diet foods, including diet treats, if food reduction isn't working and your veterinarian team can help your pet on their weight loss journey as well.
You just need to call us at the Leeton Veterinary Hospital and ask.
