The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition featured a number of really close matches last week.
The match-of-the-round was between Alayna Croucamp and Zac Fairweather.
Croucamp was ahead on games 2-1 and clinched the match after saving six game points before winning a very long fourth game 22-20.
On Monday, Will Gray-Mills won a titanic match against Jack Miller 14-16, 15-8, 15-13, 16-18, 15-13.
In another cliff-hanger, Ruby Miller edged out Katie McAliece in a hard-fought, five game match.
Col Thompson won the crucial points to overcome Adrian Sheldrick and Brodie Lashbrook was too quick for Gary Thompson.
Other matches had Jackson Bullivant defeat Simone Bruno, Walter Asmus beat Charmaine Lee, Zac Fairweather outlasted Garry Walker and Bryan Shepley defeated Anthony Iannelli.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tuesday's competition had Maanu Alexander just get home against James Kelly winning 15-13, 6-15, 16-14, 9-15, 15-13.
Alec Tait lost the first two games to Isabel Thompson but fought back to win the match 3-2. Hayden Farrugia won a see-sawing five game contest over Jackson Bullivant.
Nick Croucamp lost the first game to Declan Ryan, but went on to win a close encounter 8-15, 16-14, 16-14, 15-8 and Finley Sales won the fourth game 16-14 to seal a 3-1 victory over Lizette Taylor-Gown.
Simone Bruno outplayed Cadell Thompson, Miranda Tait defeated Ondria Miller and Brian O'Leary was too good for Brodie Lashbrook.
On Wednesday, Carol Davidson had to call on all her experience to overcome Finley Sales 3-2 and Jason Curry finished strongly to down John Saddler 3-2.
Jacob Harrison won a tight contest against Tony Naimo and Kathryn Bechaz edged out Adrian Sheldrick.
Paul Payne remained undefeated with a convincing win over Hayden Farrugia. Callum Sheldrick defeated Eden Reilly however in his second match for the night he lost to Madeline Glenn.
Cooper Boardman was too good for Trev Whitby and Adele Thompson won three close games to down Brendon Looby 15-13, 19-17, 15-13.
