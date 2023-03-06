POOR entries over recent years is one of the many factors behind a decision from the Leeton Eisteddfod Society to remove the speech and drama discipline from its program in 2023.
Speech and drama categories will not be going ahead this year as part of the event, with committee members agonising for some time on whether or not to pull it from the schedule.
"We've decided to put the speech and drama discipline into a 12-month hiatus," society president Chez Whymark said.
"Entries have been done. It's been happening for five or six years now, they've just kept decreasing.
"We've talked about doing this previously, but kept pressing on. However, we discussed it at the end of last year's eisteddfod.
"Then we had a workshop where we discussed it for hours, but couldn't reach a decision.
"We held it over to our next meeting and in the end it was unanimous to put it into hiatus for this year." The literary section will still continue.
The speech and drama discipline encompasses categories such as debating and verse speaking, which are largely populated by school entries.
However, in recent years, it has only been three or four schools taking part in these sections.
Last year there was only one school entered into the drama section.
A lack of teachers in this area (outside of school) has also contributed to the discipline's decline over the years.
The committee hopes once the Roxy Theatre redevelopment is complete, that will encourage more entries in these sections in the years ahead.
It has been a hard slog for the Leeton Eisteddfod Society in recent years, dealing with the COVID pandemic and subsequent cancellations of the event, the theatre redevelopment and more.
This year's eisteddfod will be going ahead, but again at different venues with the Roxy likely not to be fully ready for competitions in August.
"This isn't a decision we have made lightly about speech and drama," Mrs Whymark said.
The committee is also desperately searching for residents with new ideas to keep it going as a lack of volunteers and fresh blood is also having an impact on the eisteddfod, which has been operating for more than 50 years.
