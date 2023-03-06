IT IS no secret school zones in Leeton can be a nightmare for parents to navigate during pick up and drop off times, with even the slightest error putting children's lives at risk.
Traffic can be backed up for some time at many of the shire's schools during these times, with just the slightest increase in speed by motorists putting lives of students at risk.
With this in mind, Leeton Shire Council has issued a warning to drivers, as well as reminded them of the rules in place in these areas.
As a general reminder "no parking" signs means a driver can stop for two minutes to either pick up or drop off passengers, but must remain within three metres of the car.
"No stopping" means exactly that, not even to quickly pick someone up or drop them off.
A bus zone is strictly reserved for those driving a bus.
Council's road safety officer Stephanie Puntoriero said these rules are in place for safety reasons and should always be observed.
"Unfortunately, there has been increasing numbers of motorists disobeying dedicated bus zones, no parking and no stopping signs around the shire's schools," she said.
"Drivers dropping off children at or on school crossings or in school bus zones and disobeying parking rules are breaking the law, as well as posing a serious risk to their own and other children in the area."
School zones are being monitored by authorities to encourage motorists to park legally and avoid stopping or parking where it is not allowed.
Road users have also been warned traffic offences in school zones can result in fines and demerit points.
Disobeying a no parking sign in a school zone is a $201 fine and loss of two licence points, while ignoring a no stopping sign or parking in a bus zone within a school zone incurs a $362 fine and the loss of two points.
"It may take longer to park around the corner or down the street, but you don't run the risk of getting a fine for stopping in the bus zone, speeding in the school zone or injuring vulnerable members of our community," Mrs Puntoriero said.
"Let's keep our kids safe. Do the right thing and use designated parking areas for drop off and pick up.
During designated times, specific speed rules are also in place around school areas.
Mrs Puntoriero highlighted why it was necessary to slow down in school zones throughout the shire.
The typical stopping distance when travelling at 40 km/h is 28 metres.
When a motorist is driving at 50 km/h, it increases to 38 metres to stop and at 60 km/h that distance increases significantly to 58 metres.
Speeding more than 10km/h over in a school zone is a $599 fine plus four licence points.
