THE spending by the state government in Leeton in the lead up to the NSW election is continuing.
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole was in Leeton on Monday, March 6 to announce further funding for the Roxy Theatre redevelopment and the Leeton Museum and Gallery.
The Roxy will be receiving $133,000 from the government's Community Development Fund to assist with the installation of a lift at the theatre and hearing augmentation service as part of its redevelopment.
"This is a partnership with Leeton Shire Council, this is about re-energising the Roxy Theatre so it can be used by the community," Mr Toole said.
"Having been in the Roxy Theatre in the past, it's a beautiful building.
"It's incredible to know it's going to be re-activated for performances.
"It's going to be a game-changer for Leeton.
"The state government has given investments (to the theatre in the past for the redevelopment) through our Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"(This funding) is about accessibility. So people of all abilities being able to have access into the theatre is absolutely crucial. "
The Leeton Museum and Gallery will also receive $197,000 from the state government to further assist it in addressing accessibility issues to its building.
Mr Toole said neither of the announcements on Monday were depending on the Coalition being re-elected on March 25.
"These are investments that are not election commitments," he said.
"It's real money.
"It's important investments like this continue."
Mr Toole said in saying that, it was only because of the Nationals being in government that communities such as Leeton were getting funding for these projects.
"These are investments we have made and investments we want to see continue," he said.
The announcement regarding the Roxy Theatre comes after council recently decided to borrow $5 million from its reserves to help fund the redevelopment to completion.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.
