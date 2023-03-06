The Irrigator
Nsw Election

Roxy Theatre redevelopment granted further $150,000 from NSW government

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole has announced further funding for the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment. Picture supplied

THE spending by the state government in Leeton in the lead up to the NSW election is continuing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.