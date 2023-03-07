LISA O'Callaghan was the pick of the 216 players on the twilight course for round 15 after returning nett 29.
Dave Lang had a scorching nett 30 on Thursday and Adam O'Callaghan returned to the course with 31 nett for the lacklustre Balls Deep outfit.
Kenny Bloem also had 31 nett to help the Schitnoes into the lowest team total for the round.
Other players worthy of a shout out were Rhys Wilesmith, Tom Elwin, Johnny Russell, Dean McVittie, Dan Norden, Col Peet and Shane Whelan all on 32.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mason Boardman, Vince Campisi, Viv Burton, Jack Howe, Nick Puntoriero, Dionne Wornes, Matt Aliendi, Jock O'Connell and Benny Bagust were all on 33 with the ball cut off staying out at 34.
Extra special mention to Shane Whelan who had two under 33 off the bat for the Dirty Sanchez team.
Grand final and semi-final day is now just weeks away, with players urged to get on the course ahead of that date.
