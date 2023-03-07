The Irrigator

Lisa O'Callaghan was twilight golf's round 15 player-of-the-week

By The Irrigator
March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
LISA O'Callaghan was the pick of the 216 players on the twilight course for round 15 after returning nett 29.

