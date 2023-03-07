The Irrigator

Leeton police investigating after home, parked car crashed into by vehicle on March 4

TP
By Talia Pattison
March 7 2023 - 4:00pm
The incident happened on Saturday, March 4 in Leeton.

A PARKED vehicle and verandah of a home in Leeton were damaged when a car crashed into both over the weekend.

