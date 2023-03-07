A PARKED vehicle and verandah of a home in Leeton were damaged when a car crashed into both over the weekend.
Police said the incident took place around 5am on Saturday, March 4 when a red Mitsubishi sedan was being driven on Wilga Street in Leeton.
At the intersection of Myrtle Street, police allege the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then travelled over a median strip, before hitting a parked and unattended motor vehicle.
The vehicle continued on before crashing into the front veranda of a home in Wilga Street.
IN OTHER NEWS:
No one was home at the time of the incident, but there was extensive damage as a result of the crash.
Police said the driver and passenger left the scene and they have started an investigation into the matter and are seeking information from the community as part of their inquiries.
Anyone who can assist police should contact the Leeton station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.