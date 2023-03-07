The Irrigator
Inaugural Fiesta La Leeton to host Sydney band Worlds Collide

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:00pm
Sydney band Worlds Collide will be in Leeton for the multicultural event Fiesta La Leeton on March 18.

A FUSION of food, good times and excellent music will collide at the inaugural Fiesta La Leeton in the coming weeks.

