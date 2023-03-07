A FUSION of food, good times and excellent music will collide at the inaugural Fiesta La Leeton in the coming weeks.
The multicultural festival will be held in Leeton's Wade Avenue on March 18, with part of the roadway to be closed for the festivities, which will include food from a variety of different cultures, music and more.
One of the bands taking part at the event is Worlds Collide, travelling from Sydney to be part of the fun.
Worlds Collide is the intersection of our multicultural nation, seven cultures coming together creating new contemporary Australian music.
They weave a global and contemporary sound into their infectious music, fusing culture, hip hop rhymes, grooves, melodic hooks and languages into a fun, authentic and powerful experience.
The seven-piece outfit couldn't be more diverse if it tried.
Featuring Uyghur bard Shohrat Tursun whose vocal power channels the ancients from the Silk Road, Yaw Derkyi (Ghana) on percussion and vocals, Uruguayan drummer Juan Andres, Ian "Esky" Escandor (Philippines) is emcee with Maria Mitar on vocals.
Alongside Western Sydney sound pioneer Richard Petkovic producer/guitarist, is award-winning bassist Jonathan Nanlohy, from Ambon, Indonesia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the core of their message is inclusivity, cultural pride, and a celebration of diversity, with their music elevated by the socially conscious rhymes of ESKY MC from the streets of Mount Druitt, making them uniquely Australian.
Their live set packs a powerful punch erupting audiences into enthusiastic dance, call and response and chants.
From their debut performance on a car park rooftop at the immersive Sydney Sacred Music Festival launch in 2017, they have steered an impressive trajectory.
While they are the headline act for the event, many other performances from local groups and artists will also take place.
Fiesta La Leeton will be held in Wade Avenue on March 18 from 5pm to 9pm. It is free to attend and most stallholders will be cash only.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.