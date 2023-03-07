SMALL schools from across Leeton shire came together recently to give it their best shot in the pool.
The Small Schools Swimming Carnival was held at the Whitton pool, with solid participation from students from Wamoon Public School, Yanco Public School, Whitton-Murrami Public School and Gralee School.
"We eagerly awaited the day we could again show our swimming skills," Gralee assistant principal Anthony Byrne said.
"Most of our students have mastered the art of water safety and showed their skills in the small pool.
"Hannah Anderson Marshall entered two competitive races and represented Gralee with pride, displaying great determination and style in both of her races.
"The students had a great day out and are looking forward to next year already."
The Whitton-Murrami Public School P&C cooked up a sausage sizzle for the competitors, who had worked up a storm in the pool.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Whitton-Murrami won the handicap trophy, while Yanco Public School took home the overall winning school by a huge margin of 230 points.
Several students then went on to represent at the recent LNPSSA swimming carnival held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
Junior boy: Noah Creek.
Junior girl: Harriet Naylor.
11 years girl: Larna Maltman.
11 years boy: Benji McWhinne and Brayden Capstick.
Senior boy: Matty Mitchell.
Senior girl: Grace Murphie- Ryan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.