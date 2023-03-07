FOR 20 years Sheree Wilesmith's beaming smile has been one of the first things to greet people when they enter the office at Leeton High School.
Mrs Wilesmith recently marked 20 years in her administration role with the school, saying it was a job she cherished and loved.
While her role has been in the main office building for the past two decades, being on the frontline has also meant students have come to know and trust her, confiding in her and seeking a shoulder when needed.
Mrs Wilesmith's tell-it-like-it-is attitude has also helped pull the odd student or two into line over the years.
"Twenty years of LHS has been amazing," she said.
"I wish to thank the staff at Leeton High and the many students. You all have been fabulous and I couldn't do it without you all."
Mrs Wilesmith's service was also recognised by the Department of Education, as well as LHS principal Meagan Crelley.
"It has been such a privilege and delight to work with Sheree," Mrs Crelley said.
"She's always happy, having a laugh and I know a lot of people seek her out because of the genuine way she treats people.
"We've been so lucky to have her here."
