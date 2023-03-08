The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club men's bowls hit the greens with 34 players taking part

By Wrong Bias
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Evans makes a delivery in his win over Pat Hart. Picture supplied

An outstanding number of 34 players graced the Leeton Soldiers bowling green for last week's Thursday social day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.