An outstanding number of 34 players graced the Leeton Soldiers bowling green for last week's Thursday social day.
The cliff-hanger of the morning was played on rink three where John Breed, Bruce Dale and Mick McAliece overcame a disastrous three wrong biases to record a 14-12 win over Rob Graham, Laurel Cox and John Leech.
Rink one saw Terry Dale allow the in-form Alan Breed just four winning ends in his 21-10 winning romp.
Bill Scanlon made a successful return to the greens, being instrumental in his side's 16-10 victory.
On rink five neither Pat Hart or Peter Evans would give an inch before Evans finally claimed a 19-15 victory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Betty Howard's side received a late scare from Margaret McKenzie's lineup before finally registering a 21-16 win.
In the final game of the morning Leo Plant, Tony Wood and Ken Hillier had a comfortable 24-10 win over Rob O'Callaghan, Ashley McAliece and Neil Condron.
The entertainment machine, John Constantine, recorded the morning's only resting toucher, while the club's coffers received a boost with five wrong biases, two being registered by Mick McAliece with singles going to John Breed, Glen Neyland and Ken O'Connell.
In Sunday's pennant news, Adam McIntyre's eight shots in the final three ends hauled the fives over the line against the L&D, while the sevens had an uncharacteristically bad day against Narrandera and now face a must-win game on Sunday against rivals Griffith in Griffith.
