THE drivers of two heavy vehicles were taken to hospital following a crash on Houghton Road earlier this week.
The two trucks were travelling in the same direction on Houghton Road around 12.15pm on Monday, March 6 when police said one attempted to overtake the other.
However, the vehicle hit the rear trailer, with police saying this caused both drivers to lose control of their trucks.
As a result, the vehicles left the roadway and went into a channel bank.
Leeton police, Leeton Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics and the Rural Fire Service were all called to the scene to assist.
Both drivers were taken to Wagga Base Hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation.
