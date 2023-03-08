FIFTY-ONE students from Leeton Public School made a splash at the recent Leeton-Narrandera PSSA swimming carnival.
Held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre last month, Leeton Public students took on others from Parkview Public School, Narrandera Public School and the Leeton small schools.
All of the students competed with good sportsmanship and skill on the day, representing their schools in the best possible fashion.
"Our students showed a high-level of skill in the water," Leeton Public assistant principal Cath Tabain said.
"Leeton Public School students took out five out of the six age champions on the day and we were awarded the two major school trophies for the day - the Wally Cook Memorial Trophy (overall points scored) and the Noel Hicks LNPSSA Handicap Trophy."
As a result, a large group of LPS swimmers then qualified to compete at the Riverina PSSA Championship Carnival, which was held in Leeton on Monday, March 6.
Junior boy: Jack Davidson.
11 years boy: Noah Stout.
11 years girl: Evie Speirs Dill.
Senior boy: Corbin Longford.
Senior girl: Camilla Halloran.
