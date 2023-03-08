COMMUNITY groups working together has been evident in Leeton shire for some time.
Not-for-profit community groups, charities and sporting organisations often come together to assist each other where possible in Leeton shire and this has been the case in two circumstances recently.
Last week the Leeton and District Bowling Club's men's over 60s social group donated $1200 to Leeton Can Assist, as well as a further $500 to the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Squad.
The group gets together every Wednesday to play social bowls, with dues paid each week.
As a result, money is accumulated throughout the year and this year the over 60s decided to give back to Can Assist and the rescue squad.
"We wanted to do something for Leeton charities," group secretary/treasurer Kevin Hansen said.
"We've done it a couple of times before, we just want to be able to give back where we can to the Leeton community to help people who live here."
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a similar vein, the Leeton Motorcycle Club also recently handed over $3000 to the rescue squad.
The Leeton Motorcycle Club and rescue squad have a long history of helping each other, with the latter typically on site for medical and first aid assistance during race and track days.
"We have our race days and whatever we make from those events we try to give back to the community," Leeton Motorcycle Club member Trevor Dodds said.
"The VRA always volunteer and come out to help us, so we want to give back to them."
Leeton Rescue Squad president Paul Smith said donations such as these were always welcome as it doesn't receive any government funding.
"We're currently going through the procurement stage for a new vehicle, so we're needing to raise around $60,000 for that," he said.
"So any donation we receive from the community and groups like these is a huge bonus for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.