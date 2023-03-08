LEETON'S Wiradjuri culture will be smack bang in the spotlight this weekend during a special event.
On Saturday, March 11 new film company known as Miil Miil will launch its first set of films a a free event for the whole community to be part of.
Miil Miil Productions, headed by Elijah Ingram and Bernard Higgins, has been working on these pieces to share with the community.
The first set to be screened is a collection of Leeton Wiradjuri Language Films.
The launch of these films will be held at Gossamer Park and is open to all to attend.
As well as the screenings, there will be food, drinks, amusements and more on offer.
The event is being supported by a number of entities that have assisted, collaborated or helped throughout the film-making process.
These include Birdyulang Animations, the Leeton and District Local Aboriginal Land Council, Aboriginal Languages Trust, Leeton Shire Council, the NSW government, Western Riverina Arts, Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Yanco Agricultural Institute.
This launch is the first of the unique, ongoing series of Wiradjuri language films based in and around Leeton.
Not only will the evening be a great showcase of culture and language, but it will also be an evening of fun for the whole family.
With free dinner provided and no need to RSVP, all that is left to do is head along to Gossamer Park at 5pm for a 5.30pm start on Saturday.
