LEETON United have been making solid inroads in their pre-season campaign in the lead up to another title Pascoe Cup title defence.
The club has had a couple of trial matches, including January's successful Festival of Football in Leeton, and is planning to line up more before the season gets underway in late April.
Coach Ethan Murphy said he's has been impressed with the effort the squad is putting in during the current pre-season.
"We're hoping to have a trial game against Wests next weekend and we'll follow that up with some intra-club games as well," he said.
"Any kind of match-style games you can be doing at this time of the year is always helpful.
"Training is going well for us at the moment.
"We're getting anywhere from 20 to 30-plus players every time. There's a couple of new faces as well, which is good."
With the start of the Football Wagga competition still some time away, Murphy said putting in the hard work now was the goal.
"At this stage we're still undecided on what our (first grade) squad will look like as you can imagine, it's still pretty early at this point," the coach said.
"We're just trying to get everyone fit and ready to go.
"That's really what we have been working on. Everyone trying to get fitness back and a bit of run into the legs.
"We probably won't know squads for at least another four or five weeks."
The Pascoe Cup side will have their eyes firmly on the premiership prize once again as they look to hold the trophy aloft for the third time.
It also isn't too late for any new or returning players to head along to pre-season training in the lead up to this year's fixtures across the different grades.
Alongside Murphy in the coaching ranks this year will be Frank Millemaggi, who is heading up second grade, with Pete Broadhead taking on the role for third grade.
A women's coach is yet to be finalised.
For Leeton United's juniors they will be led by Ross Vitelli and Giuseppe Napoli in the under 13s, Chris Newman in the under 16s, Millemaggi will take on the skills acquisition program's (SAP) under 10s boys, with Scott Munro at the helm for the SAP under 11s girls.
