For the better part of a decade the Leeton community has increasingly expressed growing concerns about the diminishing availability of health services in the shire.
In December 2020, Leeton Shire Council made a substantial submission into the NSW Inquiry 'Health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote New South Wales', with detailed examples of what community members have experienced when trying to access health services here.
In December 2021, community-led health services advocacy group Leeton Health Services Action Committee (LHSAC) was formed and approached council to join forces to advocate for positive change to health services in the shire.
The two committees, LSC and LHSAC are informally known as the BHIRD group - "Bettering Health through Integrated Research and Development".
"Both council and Leeton Health Services Action Committee knew we had a better chance of making changes when we worked together on positive solutions," LHSAC chairman Maryann Iannelli said.
Over 12 months of looking into Leeton's current health services, the BHIRD committee has identified four key areas that require attention as a priority.
Those areas are Leeton hospital emergency services, mental health, aged care and Leeton ambulance service.
With the state election fast approaching, advocating to provide the community access to the right health services at the right time is high on the agenda for the group.
"It's a complex web of issues that needs to be addressed and rectified to provide the community the ability to access our health services when they need them the most," Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said.
As health services have been a top priority for a number of years, the BHIRD committee's aim is to create a tailored solution in collaboration with key stakeholders and has since established connections at MLHD, MPHN, NSWA and Rural Doctors Association.
The next phase entails co-designing and rolling out a new "model of service delivery".
"The evidence clearly shows how our current access to health services can be inconsistent," councillor Reneker said.
"The upcoming NSW state election is our opportunity to ensure we will be supported to work with the government health agencies to mold health services that are tailored to our community's needs. With council and community members committed to assist with localised solutions, we are ready to make changes. We now want to know who of those standing for election will work with us."
With this in mind, the Leeton Business Chamber and council are providing the community the opportunity to find out more about the candidates running for the seat of Murray.
A meet-the-candidates event will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at the Yanco All Servicemen's Club in the upstairs auditorium from 6pm. Confirmed candidates to attend are Helen Dalton, Peta Betts, David Landini, Kevin Farrell and Greg Adamson. The event is free, but capacity is limited to 100 people.
Those wishing to submit a question for a candidate beforehand can do so by emailing council@leeton.nsw.gov.au before Sunday, March 12.
