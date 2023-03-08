Back in January the Leeton Tri Sports Club hosted a successful triathlon in Whitton.
It consisted of a swim at Whitton pool, a run that took place on the common and a bike ride that went up back Whitton road, which was closed to traffic for the duration of the ride.
The run leg on the common had some curious and friendly horses and cows as spectators.
There was also a drone taking footage of the event.
Those who are interested can go to the Leeton Tri Sports Club Facebook page to view the photos, drone footage and results of the day.
Plenty has been happening at Whitton-Murrami Public School.
This week the school leaders have been in Sydney attending the annual Young Leaders Conference, travelling by bus along with other school leaders in the area.
Students have also been busy with the various levels of swimming carnivals. This week the PP5 relay team blitzed their heat and finished up 11th overall in the Riverina. There has been a full school assembly and a drumming workshop.
The Tyke-Oh Japanese drumming workshop was led by Kiyomi from EZ Japanese.
Students and staff had a blast, and the fun sounds of drumming could be heard by plenty of residents too.
The Whitton Bowling and Recreation Club will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at 6.30pm.
Like most committees they do the best they can with what they have, so new members and supporters are always welcome.
