Leeton artist Jo Roberts has debuted her new project - Leeton Memories

By Talia Pattison
March 9 2023 - 11:00am
Leeton shire artist Jo Roberts (left) with Joe Errey for the Leeton Memories project. Picture by Jason Richardson

A visually-arresting and innovative approach to the shire's history has made its debut in Leeton's main street.

