A visually-arresting and innovative approach to the shire's history has made its debut in Leeton's main street.
Leeton artist Jo Roberts has a display in the windows of the Leeton Community Op Shop that is based on the memories of long-time resident Joe Errey.
This is the first of a series of window displays that, over coming months, will interpret observations from elders about their lives in our town and bring into focus changes in the landscape here as well.
"This project began with a conversation I had with Joe Errey," Ms Roberts said.
"We're both keen observers of birds and I was enthralled by his descriptions of flocks of birds, particularly those that are now rarer to see over our town."
Mr Errey's memories include seeing flocks of budgerigars, as well as identifying a River Red Gum planted in 1913 by his grandfather at their former farm. This towering giant sits a little way off Vance Road and marks the beginning of the Errey family's connection to Leeton after they settled on the land.
"I was also amazed to learn that Joe's pet corella is more than 50 years-old, which seems mind-blowing when you consider how common these birds are in our region," Ms Roberts said.
The bird, named Sam, can often be heard calling out to those passing by Mr Errey's home on Brady Way.
The Leeton Memories project has employed Kathy Tenison of Storymaster Audio to record interviews that capture local history from the perspectives of older residents, then Red Earth Ecology offered these conversations to artists for interpretation as visual displays.
"Our aim is to stir discussion about changes in the landscape by reflecting on what people have seen in their own lifetimes," project co-ordinator Jason Richardson said.
"It's exciting to see how those memories resonate with our collaborators, such as the artists involved and through listening to the recordings with Leeton writers at Riverina Writing House."
The project brings an intergenerational approach to interpreting recent history of the region in various media.
"We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know these residents through hearing about their lives and hope that everyone in the community will take the time to listen, while looking over the dynamic displays during the next few months," Mr Richardson said.
A link to hear Mr Errey's memories online will be seen in the form of a QR code in the window display, allowing viewers to hear his observations while looking over Ms Roberts' interpretation in the op shop windows during March.
The link can also be found at https://soundcloud.com/red-earth-ecology/joe-erreys-leeton-memories.
